How the No Labels party could impact the 2024 election

A new political party has entered the 2024 race. "No Labels" is a state-recognized party, just like the Republican and Democratic parties.

In Maricopa County, more than 10,000 people have registered as No Labels. It could impact the 2024 presidential race.

So far, the No Labels party has secured ballot access in a dozen states, including Arizona. The party is still searching for a presidential candidate, but it's already drawing voters away from both the Republicans and Democrats.

"What they're appealing to, there is a general sense of disapproval of both parties.. both parties are in the tank," said Mike O'Neil, a political analyst.

And that's where the new party enters the race. The No Labels co-chair says they are the party for the middle grounders.

"There's a growing effort not only in Arizona, but across the United States, where people want not only more choices, but better choices," said Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., No Labels' national co-chair. "We are Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. We're talking about having a unity ticket. We're not running a protest candidate."

According to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, since the No Labels party gained recognition earlier this year, they've gained more than 10,000 registrants. A recent poll taken in July shows the new party's demographics.

"The support levels, when we tested it, it was kind of a surprise. It was Independents, Hispanics, Latinos, younger voters.. 18-54 year olds, non-white, non-Hispanic voters, so African-American, Asian.. groups in the middle that aren’t with that traditional Republican or Democratic beat," said Mike Noble, founder of Noble Predictive Insights.

While it's gaining popularity, the No Labels party candidate is unlikely to win the presidential race.

"This is like a newborn baby. Like two weeks old, going against a 55-year-old in their earnings prime," said Noble.

So far, No Labels make up about 1% of the 2.5 million registered voters in Maricopa County, just enough to possibly tip a very close election.

"No third party person is going to get more than a couple percent, but if somebody runs, and they get as little as 1%, and it all comes out of one party, that is a very, very big deal," said O'Neil.

The Maricopa County Recorder wants to emphasize that people who register as No Labels are registering for a political party as opposed to no party designated, which is commonly referred to as Independent.