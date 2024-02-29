How to help the Texas Panhandle wildfire victims

There are several ways you can help the Texans who are affected by the largest wildfire in state history.

The Smokehouse Creek fire that has been burning in the Texas Panhandle has now scorched more than 1 million acres. That’s an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.

At least one person has died. An 83-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Stinnett, located about 70 miles northeast of Amarillo.

There’s no word yet on how many homes and businesses have been lost, but emergency crews are already warning the evacuated residents to expect large amounts of property damage.

Several firefighters from North Texas are helping out, but the fire is nowhere close to being contained.

Donate using GoFundMe's Texas Wildfire Relief Hub

The folks at GoFundMe have created an official hub to make it easier for people to make a donation that will truly support Texas wildfire victims.

All fundraising campaigns listed on www.gofundme.com/c/act/wildfire-relief/texas have been reviewed and verified by GoFundMe's Trust & Safety team.

Texas Baptist Men head to Texas Panhandle for fire relief efforts

Volunteers with the Texas Baptist Men are leaving Thursday morning for the Panhandle.

They’ll start with relief efforts in the city of Fritch, located 40 miles northeast of Amarillo.

The nonprofit expects to have as many as 100 volunteers on the ground by next week. They’ll work in seven-day shifts helping to clear lots for homeowners who’ve lost everything.

"Most of these homeowners, their house has been burned off and some of them haven’t been burned off but we’ll go in and help with sifting for precious items like jewelry," said David Wells, TBM’s director of disaster relief. "Then we’ll remove everything from the site – the ash, the metals, and so forth – that is left so they can get on the road to recovery.

(Source: Flower Mound Fire)

TBM will also make shower and laundry services available to evacuees and may send a mobile soup kitchen to provide meals.

Chaplains among the volunteers will pray with the victims to help bring them spiritual healing.

To get involved or to make a donation, visit www.TBMTX.org.

State fund set up for ranchers devastated by Texas wildfires

Landowners who’ve been hit hard by the wildfires in the Texas Panhandle will need hay, feed for their livestock, and fencing supplies as they begin recovery efforts.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has set up a disaster assistance fund at texasagriculture.gov/Home/Production-Agriculture/Disaster-Assistance/STAR-Fund.

"Donations will go a long way toward rebuilding the Panhandle," said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. "We stand in solidarity with our farmers and ranchers facing loss and destruction. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this challenging time, and we're committed to supporting their recovery efforts every step of the way."

Miller said the donations will also be used to provide meals for the students whose schools are closed due to the fires.

Livestock supplies needed for Panhandle wildfire victims

Texas A&M AgriLife is collecting donations of hay, feed, milk replacer, and fencing supplies for the livestock owners affected by the raging wildfires.

"These donations will go directly to those who need them as soon as possible," said AgriLife Extension Disaster Assessment Recovery Director Monty Dozier. "Texans are known for their generosity and deep values of Texas agriculture during times of need. This is certainly a situation where our neighbors and friends are needing assistance after these fires have threatened their livelihoods."

Those with supply donations or equipment to help haul hay should use the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Hay Hotline at www.texasagriculture.gov/Home/Production-Agriculture/Hay-Hotline.

Animal supply points have also been set up in Gray and Hemphill counties.