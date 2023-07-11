Expand / Collapse search
Human remains found in Mohave County identified as missing man

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - Authorities say human remains that were found last year in a Golden Valley wash have been identified as a man missing since 2019.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found on Sept. 12, 2022, near Ligurta Road and Unkar Drive.

"Once at the scene, Detectives confirmed the skull to be human and found that it had been washed up during recent flooding," the sheriff's office said.

On July 11, the sheriff's office said DNA testing identified the remains as 30-year-old Jordan Carvalho, a Golden Valley man who was reported missing by a family member on Sept. 30, 2019.

Jordan Carvalho

Jordan Carvalho

"Due to the state of the remains when they were located, an official cause of death was not able to be determined," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on Carvalho is asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-753-0753, ext. 4288, and reference DR#19-037765. 

Area where the remains were found: