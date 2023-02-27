Officials have confirmed human remains found in Sam Houston National Forest belong to missing woman, Felicia Johnson.

This comes after officials in Montgomery County found the remains back on February 7 near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149.

After going through dental records, the Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office confirmed the remains were in fact human and belonged to Johnson.

"It is with a heavy heart that we report dental records have confirmed that the human remains are that of missing person Felicia Johnson of California," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the Johnson family and friends, and we hope this brings them some closure."

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, is charged with her murder and tampering with evidence, but as of June 2022, he remains at large.

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo (left) and Felicia Johnson (right). (Source: Houston Police Department)

According to court records, Johnson and Nwobodo agreed over Snapchat that he would pay her $500 to meet up with her.

He reportedly sent an Uber for Johnson to the intercontinental hotel around 3 a.m. on April 16. That Uber took her to the Nwobodo's old address on Windchase Blvd. police say he then picked her up from that location and took her to his new home on Richmond Avenue,

Johnson hasn't been seen since her bloodied phone and her purse were found abandoned near Bear Creek Park.

Back in June 2022, police revealed that they found evidence leading them to believe she was murdered.

That evidence was revealed in the charging documents; on April 17, the suspect purchased a saw, towels, large trash bags, and a trail flashlight. When officers searched his vehicle they found a gun, latex gloves, a large kitchen knife, and a shovel. They also found Johnson's blood in his trunk and back seat, as well as blood stains throughout his apartment.

Houston police say Nwobodo allegedly Googled things like "what does bleach do to blood," "how to be a serial killer" and "how does one plan a murder without getting caught."

On April 30, nearly two weeks after Johnson's apparent murder his Google search history revealed he was still looking for "Houston escorts."

The investigating detective said in those documents that he believes Johnson is deceased and was likely dismembered.

On May 13, nearly one month after Johnson's disappearance police brought Nwobodo in for questioning. That's when they went through his phone, where they say they found a photo of a dismembered woman and photos of three other dead bodies.

FOX 26 also learned Nwobodo was previously investigated for attempted sexual assault, however, the victim chose not to press charges.

It's unclear why Nwobodo was released from police custody after his arrest, but at last check, he remains on the run despite being charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.