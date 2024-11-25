Human remains found in White Tank Mountain Regional Park
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Human remains were found by a hiker in White Tank Mountain Regional Park on Sunday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
The discovery was reported by the hiker around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 24. The park is in Waddell, which is west of Phoenix.
"When deputies arrived, they were able to locate the human remains. MCSO Homicide unit detectives are investigating. This is all the information available for release at this time," the sheriff's office said on Nov. 25.
The remains haven't been identified.