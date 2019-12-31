Hundreds are expected to ring in the New Year at Flannel Ball in downtown Phoenix

While there are several New Year's parties going on across the valley, one in downtown Phoenix has a fun twist to it.

Earlier on Tuesday, crews were setting up lights, a concert stage, and yes, even a cactus instead of a ball drop, for the 2020 Homie Flannel Ball in the Roosevelt Row Arts District.

"There will be a lot of art, a lot of music. The theme is just the culture that exists in this neighborhood," said Aaron Johnson, the founder.

They call it the Flannel Ball because many other cities are wearing down jackets to bring in the New Year, while here in Arizona, all you have to do is wear flannel to stay warm.

"When midnight comes and you look over everyone, watching the pinata being dropped from the countdown, it will be a sea of plaid," Johnson said.

At this New Year's Eve party, all ages are welcome and anyone who comes by will get to enjoy drinks, food and music.

"You can't go wrong with $5 beers from New Belgium, amazing cocktails and really incredible bands. We have had some bands perform at Flannel Ball that have broke big later," Johnson said.

The doors opened at 9 p.m. and tickets are still available for $25.