Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for anniversary of breed’s founding

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
9
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for anniversary of breed’s founding

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Stations

Hundreds of Golden Retrievers congregate at celebration of breed's founding

The event was held at the Guisachan Estate of Lord Tweedmouth in the Highlands – where the dog breed was first bred. (Credit: Darren Stocker via Storyful)

SCOTLAND - Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in Scotland Thursday to mark the 155th anniversary of the breed’s founding. 

According to the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, which organized the celebration, the event was held at the Guisachan Estate of Lord Tweedmouth in the Highlands – where the dog breed was first bred. 

Footage, captured by Darren Stocker, shows hundreds of dogs and their owners congregating in a grassy area on the estate as people take photographs.  

Owners from across the United Kingdom, continental Europe, North America, Australia and Japan have been meeting at the ruins of Guisachan House, according to the BBC. The event was expected to be one of the world's largest gatherings of the breed in one place.

golden-3.jpg

The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland organized the celebration. (Credit: Darren Stocker via Storyful)

Carol Henry, secretary of the club, told the news outlet that the aim of the gathering was to keep alive knowledge of the breed.

"We want to hold on to the confidence, the biddability, the companionship and loyalty – all the things the golden retriever was built on," Henry shared.

golden-r-2.jpg

Hundreds of people gathered with their pets to celebrate the anniversary. (Credit: Darren Stocker via Storyful)

The event, which runs through Friday, July 14 features daily activities and events, including workshops, talks, demonstrations and a night-time procession. 

RELATED: World's cutest rescue dog contest: People magazine, Pedigree team up for special pups

This story was reported from Los Angeles.