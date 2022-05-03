Hundreds rally in Lower Manhattan for abortion rights

In the wake of the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade, hundreds of advocacy groups and elected officials gathered in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan in support of abortion rights on Tuesday evening.

Foley Square is home to several federal and state government buildings, including courthouses.

A number of activists and elected officials spoke to the crowd, including state Attorney General Letitia James and several members of the City Council.

Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court in D.C. on Monday night and on Tuesday after the news of the brief was published across the country.

FOX 5 NY reporter Linda Schmidt said the crowd grew into the thousands.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.