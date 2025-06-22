Hunkapi Programs takes in horses displaced by the LA wildfires

The Brief Hunkapi Programs is saving the lives of animals, but also humans too, as the animals help rehabilitate them physically and mentally. The program took in a few horses who were displaced by the Los Angeles wildfires at the start of the year, and they've taken to their new home in the desert with new and important roles.



Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale rescued three horses that were displaced from the wildfires in Los Angeles at the start of the year.

The backstory:

The horses had to adapt to an all-new environment, but they've found comfort in their new home and are fully trained to work as therapy horses to help first responders and veterans.

"Similar to humans, where maybe you've lost a parent to grief, trauma, abuse of some sort, neglect, malnutrition, any one of the many things, health issues, stomach issues," Heather Duncan of Hunkapi Programs said.

Grant, who's a volunteer at the farm, is a veteran who served 11 years in Afghanistan. He says the horses allow him and others to come in and reconnect with their bodies.

"The biggest thing about this group, this farm, is the tools that we now have to pull ourselves out of the darkest of places, and it's something I want to share with the world and all of my friends so that choice isn't made anymore," Grant said.

Big picture view:

The horses are Presley, Patrick and Phantom. They were all rescued and saved from slaughter in Texas, then made it to Los Angeles where they eventually escaped dangerous wildfires.

They are rehabilitated and are enjoying life in the southwest.

Grant says he's not only learning more about the care of the horses, but he's learning about himself.

"For me, it was actually being able to see what I was shutting down in myself, whereas I was able to watch a horse do the same thing that I do, but I see where the disconnect is as a human being and being able to override that."

The farm in Scottsdale offers a number of programs for all different patients who are working toward the mission of leaving every session with a new found sense of freedom, mindfulness and healing.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about Hunkapi Programs.