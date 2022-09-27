Hurricane Ian: Arizonans doing their part to help as intense storm nears aims for Florida

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida and eventually makes landfall, many parts of Florida will likely be damaged.

"It's going to be between a [Category] three and a [Category] four," and yes, that's a big one," said Disaster Health Services nurse Mary Reagan, who is from the Phoenix area.

"In some areas, there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge," said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

While Arizona is far from Florida, that is not stopping some Arizonans from stepping up, and doing their part to help.

Some volunteers are already at the Florida Panhandle, in the Tallahassee area, and by early Wednesday morning, they are likely to head south.

For Reagan, Spet. 27 may be her last night in a comfortable bed before she starts work.

"We're leaving at 5:00 a.m. [on the morning of Sept. 28], and get it open probably before noon," said Reagan.

Reagan is one of several Arizonans volunteering for the Red Cross, as Ian makes landfall.

"We are first going to be working in an evacuation shelter," said Reagan. "Just providing them a safer building over their head when the storm goes over."

At first, simply getting emergency shelters open will be the priority, but that is only step one. Reagan and others on her team will be in Florida there for two weeks, and will be invaluable for the people who face the greatest damage.

"At this time in my life, I have time to quickly leave town for two weeks to go somewhere to help people," said Reagan.

Reagan is not the only Arizonan volunteering in Florida. Pam Gieringer from Paradise Valley is another person from the Phoenix area who is in Florida.

"We're just here to serve and be good to people, and help people who have experienced devastating circumstances," said Gieringer, who has been asked to stay longer in Florida, because the Red Cross anticipates needing volunteers for a long time to help Florida recover from the storm.

Read More Hurricane Ian Stories