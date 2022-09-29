Hurricane Ian: Coast Guard rescues people and pets from Sanibel Island
Coast Guard crews have been rescuing people stranded in communities in Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. An aircrew on an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Miami spent much of the day pulling residents and their pets from flooded neighborhoods on Sanibel Island. Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane captured remarkable video from a camera mounted on his helmet. (Video credit: FOX 5 NY/USCG)

FOX Corporation donates $1m for Hurricane Ian relief efforts
In the wake of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, FOX Corporation, the parent company of this station, has announced a donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in their relief efforts. Viewers like you can also help with the relief efforts in the days and months ahead. You can head over to our website, fox10phoenix.com, to learn more.