Hurricane Ian: Arizona woman says her senior parents can't get needed medication in Florida
Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival.
Ian aftermath: At least 44 dead in Florida as storm moves through Carolinas, Virginia
At least 30 people were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian.
NOAA launches first of its kind drone in Hurricane Ian to research areas unsafe for Hurricane Hunters
Drones are changing the research game keeping the scientists and those in the path of a hurricane safer.
'Pets are family. Period': Photos show Florida animals rescued from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Hurricane Ian causes devastating damage and flooding across Central Florida after making landfall in the state as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday.
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon, but the threat of dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and high winds remains.
Tiny kitten in Sarasota, Florida, is a Hurricane Ian survivor as shelter misses worst of storm
A small staff at an animal shelter in Sarasota, Florida, managed to take care of over 100 cats and a four-day-old kitten even amid the wrath of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: Coast Guard rescues people and pets from Sanibel Island
Coast Guard crews have been rescuing people stranded in communities in Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. An aircrew on an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Miami spent much of the day pulling residents and their pets from flooded neighborhoods on Sanibel Island. Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane captured remarkable video from a camera mounted on his helmet. (Video credit: FOX 5 NY/USCG)
Survivors speak of Hurricane Ian’s wrath at Florida trailer park
“I literally watched my house disappear with everything in it, right before my eyes,” one survivor said. The man added that he initially planned to stay home and ride the storm out.
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
"She wasn’t leaving one way or the other," the man told rescuers.
NOAA maps show street-by-street views of Hurricane Ian's destruction
Before-and-after photos from NOAA flights show the street-level damage Hurricane Ian left behind in Sanibel, Cape Coral, and Fort Myers. Here’s how to look up a specific street or address.
Hurricane Ian vs Hurricane Charley: Exact same landfall location and strength but different impacts
During the last two decades, Lee County, Florida, has been ground zero for two major hurricanes with nearly identical strength, but that is where the similarities end between the two destructive storms.
The era of the Gulf: Ian joins list of 5 other destructive hurricanes in recent years
Once a hurricane makes it into the Gulf of Mexico, there's pretty much no way out without hitting land somewhere. And warm water just fuels the storms even more.
Disney, Universal reopening after weathering Hurricane Ian
Orlando theme parks that temporarily shut their doors in the face of Hurricane Ian are beginning to reopen.
Hurricane Ian heading for the Carolinas after slamming Florida
The National Hurricane Center placed Ian about 145 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and forecast a “life-threatening storm surge” and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.
FOX Corporation donates $1m for Hurricane Ian relief efforts
In the wake of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, FOX Corporation, the parent company of this station, has announced a donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in their relief efforts. Viewers like you can also help with the relief efforts in the days and months ahead. You can head over to our website, fox10phoenix.com, to learn more.
Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida.
Hurricane Ian: Current, former Arizonans feeling the impact of storm as it moved through Florida
Arizona may be far away from Florida, but as Hurricane Ian approaches the state, Arizonans are feeling the impact from the tropical cyclone, and some of them are stepping up to help the state recover.
Hurricane Ian: Parts of Georgia, Carolinas bracing for tropical cyclone's arrival
As Hurricane Ian moves away from Florida and re-strengthens in the Atlantic, people in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for the storm's arrival. Reporter Jake Karalexis reports.
Hurricane Ian: Parts of Florida dealing with storm's aftermath
Hurricane Ian is one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., and Floridians, along with people in other parts of the country, and seeing the damage that has been left behind. Reporter Madeleine Rivera reports.
FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too
Join FOX in our support of the American Red Cross relief efforts and help people affected by Hurricane Ian.