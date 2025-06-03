I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project: Construction is complete

The Brief After nearly four years, construction on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is complete. The first phase of construction began on July 23, 2021. The roadwork spanned 11 miles between the Loop 202 and I-17.



It's taken nearly four years and caused headaches for some Valley drivers, but construction on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project has been completed.

The backstory:

The roadwork began on July 23, 2021, and spanned 11 miles of interstate between the Loop 202 and I-17 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Dig deeper:

It's the largest freeway reconstruction project in the history of the Arizona Department of Transportation. Officials say the project will deliver "critical transportation improvements to help meet the Valley's growing needs."

With construction coming to an end, ADOT says drivers will be able to experience wider lanes, new bridges and sound walls.

An aerial view of the Broadway Curve. (ADOT)

What's next:

A news conference will be held on Tuesday morning to mark the completion of the project.