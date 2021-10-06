I-10 closed near Casa Grande due to fiery crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at milepost 188 near Casa Grande due to a crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

It is unknown whether anyone was hurt in the collision or how many vehicles were involved.

Viewer video shows an ambulance driving up to a large fire engulfing a semi truck on the highway.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10' for updates.

