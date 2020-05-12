Expand / Collapse search

'I cannot read their lips': Face mask recommendations making it difficult for deaf people to communicate

By and
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Face mask recommendations make it difficult for deaf people to communicate

More stores are reopening and asking people to wear masks amid COVID-19, and if you're going out to dinner, your server may be wearing a mask. FOX 10's Ty Brennan spoke with Megan Johnston about how masks are making it difficult for deaf people to communicate with others.

PHOENIX - While face masks have become the new normal by helping curb the spread of the coronavirus, it's also making hearing for the deaf and hearing-impaired community more difficult.

Megan Johnston says it's hard to read lips when everyone is wearing a mask.

"I've actually had to shut myself into my house because I don't want to go out," she said. "I've had some pretty rough experiences."

With the state reopening businesses and restaurants, Johnston says even trips to the grocery store have been a challenge.

"In the grocery store, I go up to the cashier and the first thing I say is 'I'm deaf, can you take off your mask so I can see what you're telling me?'" she said.

While Johnston understands wearing a mask is for everyone's protection, she also feels something more can be done.

"We can't isolate the deaf community or any other disability just for a mask on," she said. "If somebody comes up to you and says 'hey, I'm deaf or hard of hearing' or if you see them signing or I don't know if you notice how much I'm looking at your lips while I'm talking to you, just be a little more considerate." 

The only way to get through tough times like these, Johnston says, is to work together.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

What you can still often do during a stay at home order

Here is what is most likely allowed during a stay at home order.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)
How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response
Public resources, FAQ, webinars
https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED: