'I cannot read their lips': Face mask recommendations making it difficult for deaf people to communicate

While face masks have become the new normal by helping curb the spread of the coronavirus, it's also making hearing for the deaf and hearing-impaired community more difficult.

Megan Johnston says it's hard to read lips when everyone is wearing a mask.

"I've actually had to shut myself into my house because I don't want to go out," she said. "I've had some pretty rough experiences."

With the state reopening businesses and restaurants, Johnston says even trips to the grocery store have been a challenge.

"In the grocery store, I go up to the cashier and the first thing I say is 'I'm deaf, can you take off your mask so I can see what you're telling me?'" she said.

While Johnston understands wearing a mask is for everyone's protection, she also feels something more can be done.

"We can't isolate the deaf community or any other disability just for a mask on," she said. "If somebody comes up to you and says 'hey, I'm deaf or hard of hearing' or if you see them signing or I don't know if you notice how much I'm looking at your lips while I'm talking to you, just be a little more considerate."

The only way to get through tough times like these, Johnston says, is to work together.

