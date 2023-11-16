'I was already in love with her': Glendale family welcoming adopted child

Saturday is National Adoption Day, and soon, a Glendale family of four will become a family of five.

It’s taken more than a year for the McClcure family to get to this point, but they're excited to be welcoming 9-year-old Michelle into their lives permanently.

"The boys fell in love with her, Brandon fell in love with her, I was already in love with her," Tiffany McClure said. "It just worked out from there, and now we're done, and we get to adopt her."

Mom Tiffany McClure, who’s a special education teacher, first met Michelle at school.

Tiffany McClure

"Michelle is autistic, has level three diagnosis, has ADHD, has language delay, she has neglect, suspected trauma," Tiffany said.

Adopting a special needs child could seem overwhelming, but Tiffany and dad Brandon encourage others to explore the option.

"As a parent I feel like there’s always going to be some sort of like this is hard, but you do it because you love them," Tiffany said.

"She’s family, that’s my daughter," Brandon McClure said.

As this picture-perfect family gets ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, Tiffany hopes other families will consider adopting a special needs child.

"Just be open to special needs," Tiffany said. "Those kids, they need it, they deserve it, they deserve a happy life, all the love and they have so much to give."

The adoption will happen at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in a Maricopa County Courtroom.