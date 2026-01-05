Ian Mitcham murder trial resumes after holiday break
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The trial of a man accused of killing a Scottsdale woman over a decade ago will resume on Monday.
After more than a two-week break, Ian Mitcham will be back in court on Jan. 5.
The backstory:
Mitcham is charged with the 2015 killing of Feldman, who was found dead inside her home.
The case is the first time familial DNA has been used to connect a suspect to a murder in Arizona.
Despite what prosecutors say is a mountain of forensic evidence linking Mitcham to the crime, the motive for the killing is unknown. The defense claims Mitcham didn't know Feldman and that a local pharmacist is responsible for her death.
What's next:
The trial is expected to last for several months.
Ian Mitcham and Allison Feldman
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a FOX 10 report on Dec. 8, 2025.