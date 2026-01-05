Ian Mitcham murder trial resumes after holiday break

The Brief Allison Feldman was found murdered inside her Scottsdale home in 2015. Police used familial DNA to link Ian Mitcham to the crime. Following a lengthy holiday break, the trial is scheduled to resume on Jan. 5.



The trial of a man accused of killing a Scottsdale woman over a decade ago will resume on Monday.

After more than a two-week break, Ian Mitcham will be back in court on Jan. 5.

The backstory:

Mitcham is charged with the 2015 killing of Feldman, who was found dead inside her home.

The case is the first time familial DNA has been used to connect a suspect to a murder in Arizona.

Despite what prosecutors say is a mountain of forensic evidence linking Mitcham to the crime, the motive for the killing is unknown. The defense claims Mitcham didn't know Feldman and that a local pharmacist is responsible for her death.

What's next:

The trial is expected to last for several months.

Ian Mitcham and Allison Feldman