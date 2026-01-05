Expand / Collapse search

Ian Mitcham murder trial resumes after holiday break

By
Published  January 5, 2026 6:43am MST
Allison Feldman murder case
FOX 10 Phoenix
Trial of man accused of killing Scottsdale woman resumes

Trial of man accused of killing Scottsdale woman resumes

The trial of a man accused of the 2015 murder of a Scottsdale woman is getting back underway after a lengthy holiday break.

The Brief

    • Allison Feldman was found murdered inside her Scottsdale home in 2015.
    • Police used familial DNA to link Ian Mitcham to the crime.
    • Following a lengthy holiday break, the trial is scheduled to resume on Jan. 5.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The trial of a man accused of killing a Scottsdale woman over a decade ago will resume on Monday.

After more than a two-week break, Ian Mitcham will be back in court on Jan. 5.

The backstory:

Mitcham is charged with the 2015 killing of Feldman, who was found dead inside her home.

The case is the first time familial DNA has been used to connect a suspect to a murder in Arizona.

Despite what prosecutors say is a mountain of forensic evidence linking Mitcham to the crime, the motive for the killing is unknown. The defense claims Mitcham didn't know Feldman and that a local pharmacist is responsible for her death.

Prosecutors lay out case against Ian Mitcham

Prosecutors lay out case against Ian Mitcham

The trial of Ian Mitcham continued Wednesday. Mitcham, the Tempe man accused of murdering Allison Feldman more than a decade ago, is the focus of the prosecution's case. Prosecutors are arguing that all the evidence points to Mitcham.

Read More: Allison Feldman murder: Here's what to know about the case

What's next:

The trial is expected to last for several months.

Ian Mitcham and Allison Feldman

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a FOX 10 report on Dec. 8, 2025.

Allison Feldman murder caseScottsdaleNews