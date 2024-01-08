Expand / Collapse search
7
Dallas shooting: 17-year-old high school junior killed, arrest warrant issued for suspect

By FOX 4 Staff and Shaun Rabb
DALLAS - The deadly shooting of a high school junior is under investigation, according to Dallas police.

17-year-old Ikea Imari Hood was shot and killed on Sunday morning in Southeast Oak Cliff.

ikea-.jpg

Police responded to the shooting on Grambling Drive at 10:40 a.m. and found Hood, who died at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect had left the location by the time they arrived. 

On Monday, police announced that they have issued a murder warrant for the arrest of 17-year-old Trevon Darnell Wright.

Hood attended Lancaster High School, where she was a member of the Tigerette Drill Team.

Sources close to the family tell FOX 4 Hood had given birth three weeks ago.

READ MORE: North Texas teen who had severe burns after boy threw pan of gas on fire passes away

The school sent a letter to parents on Sunday night to tell them about the shooting.

"I understand that this is extremely difficult news to learn about upon our return to campus from winter break," said a portion of the letter. "On behalf of Lancaster High School and the entire Lancaster ISD community, we extend our deepest sympathy to the student's family and friends at this difficult time." 

Lancaster High will have extra counselors assigned to campus for "as long as they are needed" to help students and staff dealing with the loss.