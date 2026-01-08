'I'll never stop fighting': Gabrielle Giffords marks 15 years since assassination attempt

The Brief On Jan. 8, 2011, former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was shot outside a Tucson grocery store while speaking to her constituents. Six people were killed in the shooting and 13 others were wounded. Giffords survived the shooting and has since become an advocate for gun safety.



Thursday marks 15 years since a mass shooting in Tucson left six people dead and severely wounded former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Jan 8, 2011, as Giffords spoke to her constituents outside a grocery store. Nineteen people were shot before bystanders tackled the gunman and held him down until police arrived at the scene.

The victims were identified as Christina-Taylor Green, 9, Gabriel Zimmerman, 30, John Roll, 63, Dorothy Morris, 76, Dorwan Stoddard, 76, and Phyllis Schneck, 79.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Members of the Sheriff's Department guard the entrance into the crime scene of the Safeway store a day after a gunman opened fire on a group of people on January 9, 2011, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Following the shooting, Giffords founded an organization dedicated to preventing gun violence. On Thursday, Giffords posted a message on social media to mark the anniversary of the shooting, saying her organization has helped pass more than 820 gun safety laws across the country.

"As I look back on the years since I was shot, I'm reminded of how much is possible when we reach across divides and find common purpose," Giffords wrote on X. "I'll never stop fighting."

Former congresswoman Gabby Giffords during a town hall meeting on gun violence prevention at the Laguna Woods Village Clubhouse 5 in Laguna Woods on Thursday, August 7, 2025. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Gabrielle Giffords' full statement

"Today marks 15 years since a gunman tried to assassinate me. He shot 19 people and killed six.

I almost died, and think of those who did every day.

As I look back on the years since I was shot, I’m reminded of how much is possible when we reach across divides and find common purpose. Together, we built a movement to end America’s gun violence crisis and have passed more than 820 gun safety laws across the nation.

I’ll never stop fighting. This mission is for Christina-Taylor, Gabe, John, Phyllis, Dorothy, and Dorwan—and every single victim and survivor of gun violence. We will build the safer future they deserved. I’m sure of it."