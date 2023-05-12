'He's got a gun!' Video shows driver shoot Illinois trooper who pulled over to help him

Illinois State Police released video of a deadly confrontation between a driver and a state trooper Tuesday in Mount Vernon.

At about 3 a.m., an Illinois State Police trooper stopped to assist a stranded motorist on the right shoulder of Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 72.

The trooper encountered 23-year-old Brandon Griffin from Albuquerque, New Mexico and his wife, 31-year-old Christine Santos, in the vehicle upon arrival.

Both of them provided false names and birthdates to the trooper at least three times each, according to ISP. A record check indicated Griffin had a nationwide arrest warrant for felony weapon charges.

A second trooper arrived a short time later and when they tried to take Griffin into custody he resisted, yelling at the troopers and trying to break free from their grasp.

**WARNING: Video contains graphic language and content. Watch at your own discretion***

The video shows Griffn continued to struggle against police, saying "I was in the military. You're going to have to shoot me."

One of the troopers deployed a taser, sending Griffin to the ground. Griffin managed to get into the passenger seat of the car and pulled out a gun on police.

A trooper can be heard yelling "He's got a gun!" before Griffin fired, striking one of them.

The other state trooper returned fire and helped get his fellow trooper away from behind Griffin's car.

Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from a regional hospital, ISP said.

Santos was taken into custody at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on a no-bond arrest warrant out of New Mexico, where she has a pending aggravated assault with a firearm case, in which Griffin was her codefendant.

Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.