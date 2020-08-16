In-person classes begin Aug. 17 in Queen Creek Unified School District

An East Valley school district reopened in-person classes on Aug. 17 to students despite dozens of teachers resigning over COVID-19 concerns.

The president of the Queen Creek Education Association resigned as a teacher in the district but will continue to serve as the association's president for the next few weeks.

Despite the hiccups, officials say all systems are a go for the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 17.

The spokesperson for district says classes are set for in-person instruction, but since the board voted 4-1 to re-open, eight teachers have resigned over COVID-19 concerns.

Advertisement

There are many opinions on the decision but one thing is certain, this school year will look different for teachers and students.

As Arizona continues to fight against the pandemic, social distancing markers with arrows are in clear view at Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary, as well as sanitation stations for students and signs reminding that masks are required.

It's a new normal for school districts, despite none of the counties meeting all three benchmarks recommended by the state health department, so far.

Parents like Shelli Boggs cheered for the option to send her kids back to class, although the district does provide an option for online learning.

Her son is a senior at Queen Creek High School.

"Although he's a senior, he's still a young teenage boy and it makes it difficult. There's lots of parents who have multiple kids that they have to watch and make sure they're getting their classes taken and completed. It's just very difficult when you're a working parent. I know lots of parents who have had to quit their jobs," she explained.

But, Jacob Frantz, president of the Queen Creek Education Association won't be teaching this year. He quit just days before the first day of school.

At least 43 teachers have resigned since May citing health concerns, claiming social distancing won't be possible with current class sizes, he said, adding that certain teaching departments are running thin.

"A lot of their best and most senior teachers are leaving and they're not just gonna come back. Our district chose to put their lives in danger. They're gone and they're not coming back to this district and it's gonna take a long time to build that up," Frantz said.

The virtual learning option, Frantz says, is a third-party platform called Edgenuity, which doesn't use the district's teachers.

Meanwhile, Eventsource Transportation is providing nearly ten buses and seven drivers as the owner of the company says Queen Creek has a driver shortage.

"So we're here to go. Tomorrow morning we show up at 5:45 in the morning to drive and hopefully, that goes well," says Kenny May, president of Eventsource Transportation.