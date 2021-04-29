India's COVID-19 crisis: How to help

Lifesaving medical supplies continue to arrive in India as COVID-19 patients are being turned away from hospitals due to a shortage of ventilators and beds. India is seeing more than 350,000 COVID cases a day, health officials say.

Stamford-based Americares, a global health and disaster-relief organization, has launched a COVID-19 India fund, aiming to raise $5 million for critical supplies.

"This is a dire situation," Dr. Rashad Massoud, the chief program officer of Americares, told FOX 5 NY. "To date, we have provided more than 6 million different pieces of PPE."

He said hospitals in India desperately need oxygen concentrators.

UNICEF is also delivering supplies with teams on the ground in India.

"We are helping about 25 hospitals, helping with the implementation of oxygen plants that will generate the oxygen that is needed on an ongoing basis," UNICEF USA CEO Michael Nyenhuis said.

Lines of ambulances wait at crematoriums in India

UNICEF has sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators, testing and medical kits, and PPE to India. Its India campaign is trying to raise $21 million to get additional oxygen concentrators and other equipment there immediately.

"This is one of the biggest crises within the pandemic that we have seen so far, this is a global pandemic," Nyenhuis said. "No one is safe unless we are all safe."

United States, WHO sending oxygen and other supplies to India

How You Help

