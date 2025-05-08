Indu, Phoenix Zoo's Asian elephant, dies at age 59

The Brief Indu, the Phoenix Zoo's 59-year-old Asian elephant, was humanely euthanized on May 8. She had some health conditions that became too much to manage, and her mobility was declining.



The Phoenix Zoo gave an emotional farewell to its 59-year-old Asian elephant, Indu.

What they're saying:

"Indu was a truly remarkable elephant who touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege to know her. Her gentle spirit, intelligence and resilience inspired not only our staff but also the millions of guests who visited her over the years. Her legacy will live on through the stories we share, the connections she helped people form with wildlife and our continued commitment to the highest standards of animal care. She will be profoundly missed," the zoo said, in part.

She was undergoing treatment for chronic osteoarthritis and age-related illnesses. She had several types of therapy, including hydrotherapy, laser therapy and physical therapy.

However, the zoo says her condition became more and more difficult to manage, and her mobility was declining. On May 8, vets and keeper staff made the hard choice to humanely euthanize her.

"We mourn the loss of Indu but take solace in the immense impact she had on everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. We will honor her memory by continuing to advocate for the protection of her wild counterparts and supporting conservation efforts including the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Asian Elephant SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) program to ensure a brighter future for elephants everywhere," the zoo said.

What's next:

Indu was the zoo's last elephant.

At 59, she was considered elderly as the average life expectancy for her species is 48.

The zoo says it has no plans to bring in another elephant.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Zoo