Inflatable paddleboards sold at Costco recalled due to drowning hazard

Thousands of inflatable paddleboards sold at Costco have been recalled due to a potential drowning hazard, consumer safety officials said.

The recall involves about 13,300 Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards, ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Boards, ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyaks, and ULI Lila Inflatable Supyaks — which is a combined stand-up paddle board and kayak hybrid. Officials said about 7,000 more of the Body Glove boards were sold in Canada.

The glue on the inflatable paddleboards "can separate at the seams and the paddle boards can deflate unexpectedly, posing a drowning hazard," a Dec. 29 notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

To date, there have been three reports of the boards deflating, and no injuries have been reported, the CPSC said.

The recalled boards were sold at Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com. The Body Glove boards were sold between December 2021 and July 2022 for about $630. The ULI boards were sold from July 2021 through July 2022 for between $700 and $800.

Paddleboard recall: Item descriptions

The Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is silver and black. The Body Glove logo is on the top and bottom of the board. The word "Tandem" is on the side rails. The Body Glove logo is on the black carrying bag.

The ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Board is light and dark blue with "ULI" in dark blue on the nose of the board. "Inventor" is on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.

The ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyak is light and dark blue with "ULI" in black near the nose of the board. It has a black inflatable kayak seat. "Zettian" is written on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.

The ULI Lila Inflatable Supyak has a hot pink and blue yoga mat traction pad with "ULI" in white on the tail of the board. It has a black inflatable kayak seat. "Lila" is written on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled boards and return them to Costco for a full refund, the CPSC said. They can also contact importer Surf 9 for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly, the consumer safety agency said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.