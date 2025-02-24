Injured hunter rescued by Black Hawk helicopter crew in southern Arizona

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A hunter who suffered a fractured leg after falling in rough terrain was rescued by a Black Hawk helicopter crew in southern Arizona. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The Brief A hunter was rescued by a Black Hawk helicopter crew on Feb 21. The rescue happened in rough terrain near Arivavca, officials said.



What we know:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says an AMO UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the Tucson Air Branch was called to assist with finding and extracting an injured hunter near Aricava on Feb. 21.

After a brief search, the hunter was found and EMT's were deployed.

The hunter was ultimately extracted from the rough terrain to a nearby road where firefighters transported the hunter to a hospital.

What we don't know:

The hunter was not identified.

What they're saying:

"The EMT’s assessed the injured hunter and stabilized the injured leg," officials said. "The individual was located in a very austere location with no vehicle access. The aircrew determined that an air extraction utilizing the Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System was necessary to remove the patient from the elements and transfer to higher care."

Dig deeper:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are used for protection from terrorism, drug smuggling and to enforce airspace.

"AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond," officials said. "AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands."

Map of Arivaca