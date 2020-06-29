Interstate 17 southbound reopened near Cordes Lakes after Cordes Fire closed it for hours

The Interstate 17 heading southbound has finally reopened after being closed for hours due to a brush fire.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the fire is south of State Route 69, at milepost 262.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area, use alternate routes or postpone travel.

The fire, named the Cordes Fire, has burned 500 acres so far. However, forward progress has been stopped. Crews will continue to hold and secure the fire.

The Bureau of Land Management says fire crews are experiencing high winds. BLM also says the fire is a quarter-mile away from structures.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says no evacuations have been issued at this time.

The Red Cross has set up an emergency evacuation center at Mayer High School to support people and animals that may be evacuated.