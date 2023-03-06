Investigation underway following police shooting in Phoenix; suspect is 'down'

An investigation is underway following a shooting involving a Phoenix Police officer on Mar. 6.

The incident, according to a brief tweet by Phoenix Police officials, happened near Alta Vista Road and 43rd Avenue, which is located south of 43rd Avenue and Southern. No officers were reported injured, and the suspect is described ‘down,’ with no further details released.

This incident happened almost 24 hours following another police shooting in Phoenix. In that incident, which happened near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun during a struggle with officers.

The suspect in that case, since identified as 42-year-old James Saucedo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In another incident, a Phoenix Police officer shot at a shoplifting suspect at a Walmart in Laveen while they were "working in an off-duty capacity in full uniform," according to Phoenix Police Sergeant Phil Krynsky.

According to a statement, the suspect in that incident, identified as 35-year-old David Apana, was trying to conceal items inside the store. Investigators say the bullets didn't strike the suspect. The suspect then ran out of the store and into a nearby neighborhood. Apana was later arrested.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

