Suspect 'down' in shooting involving Phoenix Police officers, department says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A suspect is "down" in Phoenix after police say they were shot during an incident involving officers on Sunday night.

Police said in a tweet just before 7:30 p.m. on March 5 that the incident is near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

"… Suspect is down. There are no outstanding suspects …," the department said.

There is no suspect description available.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information comes out.