Phoenix condo fire leaves man dead, 4 kids in extremely critical condition

A Phoenix condo fire has left a man dead and four children fighting for their lives, fire officials said.

The fire happened at a condo unit near 35th Avenue and Northern on Wednesday night. Firefighters reported seeing flames come out of the windows while the building was filled with smoke.

First responders carried out five victims and had to treat them with "advanced life support measures."

The children - one girl and three boys - were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

"It was consistent with mostly likely some…smoke inhalation and potential burn injuries," said

The adult male victim, who was not named, died from his injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.

