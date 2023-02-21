And another one: New round of storm brings rain to Phoenix, heavy snow to Flagstaff

After two rounds of winter weather, Arizona is feeling the impact from yet another round of storm that is expected to bring more snow and rain to various parts of the state.

According to officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, the storm, which they describe as "potent," is expected to bring gusty winds, and possibly blowing dust, rain, and snow in higher elevations.

Flagstaff area gearing up for round 3 of winter weather

In Flagstaff, people have been dealing with yet another round of snow since the morning hours of March 1.

According to officials with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, widespread and intense snow is expected during the afternoon hours and into the nighttime hours for the area.

With the winter weather also means dangerous road conditions. The conditions so bad, truck routes and even some anniversary plans were canceled.

"With the snow on the ground, it’s really hard to see," said one truck driver, identified only as ‘Tim.’ "I was only doing, like, 20 miles an hour coming down."

Tim was among the lucky ones, as he made it into Flagstaff before the storm hit.

"I went up about two o’clock this morning. It didn’t start doing anything until I hit Munds Park. Started to snow going up north, and on the way back, it was just impossible to see. It was very bad," said Tim.

Another truck driver, identified only as ‘Tony,’ wasn't as lucky. He didn't make it into Flagstaff.

"It was whiteout," said Tony. "As soon as you start pulling into Stoneman and I went up to 315 and turned around and came back. You couldn’t see the road, and I was done."

Tony, who drives the route on a daily basis, says the conditions were some of the worst he has seen.

"You’re sliding around, and there’s a lot of wind, so you don’t want to get blown off of the road," said Tony.

The storm has also disrupted travel plans for Lupe and Elena Hernandez. They are visiting Arizona from Texas for their 24th anniversary. The two are visiting Arizona for the first time, and had plans to spend the day at the Grand Canyon.

"Looking at the weather coming in and driving up there, we didn’t want to take the chance, so we just canceled it. Instead of going up there, we’ll just go home early," said Luipe.

"We came prepared with warm clothes, but not for the snow!" said Elena.

The couple plans to visit Arizona again in 2024, for their 25th anniversary.

Road Closures Reported

According to ADOT officials, the following roadways are closed due to adverse weather conditions:

SR 89A, in both directions, in between Sedona and Flagstaff (Milepost 375-398)

US 93's southbound lanes, from the Arizona-Nevada State Line to I-40 (Milepost 1-72)

I-40's eastbound lanes, between US 93 and Ash Fork (Milepost 72-146)

SR 68 west of Kingman (Milepost 6-18)

US 180 north of Snowbowl (Milepost 236-248)

SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (Milepost 244-261)

