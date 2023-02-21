And another one: New round of storm brings rain to Phoenix, heavy snow to Flagstaff

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
18
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 4:45 PM MST, Deer Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 12:26 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley

And another one: New round of storm brings rain to Phoenix, heavy snow to Flagstaff

By , , , and
Published 
Updated March 1, 2023
Winter Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - After two rounds of winter weather, Arizona is feeling the impact from yet another round of storm that is expected to bring more snow and rain to various parts of the state.

According to officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, the storm, which they describe as "potent," is expected to bring gusty winds, and possibly blowing dust, rain, and snow in higher elevations.

Flagstaff area gearing up for round 3 of winter weather

Northern Arizona gears up for yet another winter storm

FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest after another winter storm moved into Arizona's high country overnight, bringing snow and high winds.

In Flagstaff, people have been dealing with yet another round of snow since the morning hours of March 1.

According to officials with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, widespread and intense snow is expected during the afternoon hours and into the nighttime hours for the area.

With the winter weather also means dangerous road conditions. The conditions so bad, truck routes and even some anniversary plans were canceled.

"With the snow on the ground, it’s really hard to see," said one truck driver, identified only as ‘Tim.’ "I was only doing, like, 20 miles an hour coming down."

Tim was among the lucky ones, as he made it into Flagstaff before the storm hit.

"I went up about two o’clock this morning. It didn’t start doing anything until I hit Munds Park. Started to snow going up north, and on the way back, it was just impossible to see. It was very bad," said Tim.

Another truck driver, identified only as ‘Tony,’ wasn't as lucky. He didn't make it into Flagstaff.

"It was whiteout," said Tony. "As soon as you start pulling into Stoneman and I went up to 315 and turned around and came back. You couldn’t see the road, and I was done."

Tony, who drives the route on a daily basis, says the conditions were some of the worst he has seen.

"You’re sliding around, and there’s a lot of wind, so you don’t want to get blown off of the road," said Tony.

The storm has also disrupted travel plans for Lupe and Elena Hernandez. They are visiting Arizona from Texas for their 24th anniversary. The two are visiting Arizona for the first time, and had plans to spend the day at the Grand Canyon.

"Looking at the weather coming in and driving up there, we didn’t want to take the chance, so we just canceled it. Instead of going up there, we’ll just go home early," said Luipe.

"We came prepared with warm clothes, but not for the snow!" said Elena.

The couple plans to visit Arizona again in 2024, for their 25th anniversary.

Road Closures Reported

According to ADOT officials, the following roadways are closed due to adverse weather conditions:

  • SR 89A, in both directions, in between Sedona and Flagstaff (Milepost 375-398)
  • US 93's southbound lanes, from the Arizona-Nevada State Line to I-40 (Milepost 1-72)
  • I-40's eastbound lanes, between US 93 and Ash Fork (Milepost 72-146)
  • SR 68 west of Kingman (Milepost 6-18)
  • US 180 north of Snowbowl (Milepost 236-248)
  • SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (Milepost 244-261)

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

