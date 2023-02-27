Preying on a People: Inside the scheme of trafficking, health care fraud that victimizes Native Americans

Preying on a People is a three-part investigative series. All three parts will be added to this report as they air.

The FBI is cracking down on a scheme that targets and takes advantage of Native Americans that involves human trafficking and health care fraud.

Native Americans are 500% more likely to experience alcohol-induced deaths and 20% more likely to die from drug use, according to a 2021 report by Arizona’s Department of Health Services.

Now they’re being recruited from multiple reservations in our state, New Mexico and South Dakota by behavioral group homes and sober living homes. Organizers pitch services to the most vulnerable, but what happens when the services promised are never provided?

‘Preying on a people’

The new housing development is located in Phoenix near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road – five minutes from State Farm Stadium.

"Cindy" and "Monica" say dozens of behavioral group homes have popped up in the neighborhood. They are among the residents who are fed up, and want to remain anonymous.

"This neighborhood has been living a nightmare for the last year," Cindy said.

Since then, they say it’s normal to see people passed out in driveways and porch fronts.

"I think it’s really blown up in 2022. It’s just become the new fraud scheme," says FBI Special Agent Antoinette Ferrari.

What's going on?

The agency knows all about the neighborhood and explains how this scheme works.

A group home or sober living home is set up by either purchasing or renting a house.

The services offered are for substance abuse or mental health issues.

Organizers target Native Americans from several reservations. These individuals may be intoxicated and will likely be offered alcohol while transported to the home.

Organizers receive government funding through the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, or AHCCCS, capitalizing on Arizona Medicaid benefits belonging to members.

Tenants are also told to give up their food stamps to provide food for the home or as rent payment.

In order for group homes to get paid directly through AHCCCS, that requires licensing with the department of health. The FBI believes unlicensed facilities are getting paid as well, but the question is how?

"Well, for example, if I opened a legitimate facility, and then I asked you to bring patients to me, I could pay you to bring those patients to me, but that’s kickback and that’s illegal. That’s health care fraud," Ferrari explained.

Where the kick-back money comes from exactly is part of the investigation.

The bad actors aren’t providing the therapy services they’re supposed to, yet millions of dollars are being paid out through health care funding, Ferrari says.

‘These recruiters are getting paid per patient’

Last September, Phoenix Police investigated a death in the neighborhood.

"What happened that night is that as a neighbor was walking her dog, she basically saw a body laying there in between two unlicensed group homes," Cindy explained.

Police say 44-year-old Carson Leslie fell asleep in the back of a car, choking on his own vomit. According to the medical examiner’s office, Leslie’s death was an accident and the cause was chronic alcohol abuse.

The toxicology report reveals his blood alcohol content was .541, nearly seven times the legal limit.

Documents say he was in Flagstaff and approached a driver in a car belonging to Victoria Group Home, LLC. Leslie wanted to go to a sober living facility to get help.

The health department says Victoria Group Home, LLC is not licensed with the state.

"These are supposed to be sober living homes. They're letting them out. They're getting drunk, and then they come back into the neighborhood, don't realize they're at the wrong house at 2 or 3 a.m. trying to break in," Monica says.

Residents have taken pictures of large, unmarked vans they say indigenous people are transported in.

The FBI says all kinds of vehicle are involved, staking out locations like flea markets, trading posts and the Phoenix Indian Medical Center.

"These recruiters are getting paid per patient, sometimes per van load, per car load. So they’re going to get as many patients as they can, as many clients as they can," Ferrari said.

That idea scares residents like Cindy and Monica.

"My biggest fear is, because some of these are for mental as well as drugs, that you know we have family, you know, children, that they will try to break into our house, and somehow, you know, attack us," Monica said.

The FBI says law enforcement agencies, specifically Navajo Nation Police, have received an increased amount of missing persons reports because Native Americans taken to these homes often don’t know where they are and how they got there.

AHCCCS released a statement saying, in full, "AHCCCS continues to monitor this issue to protect the health and safety of enrolled members. We ask the public to report suspicious behavior, whether it be suspected Medicaid fraud, endangerment to AHCCCS members, or concern of any sort. We work closely with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), the FBI, and local law enforcement to route tips to the correct agency, so there is no "wrong way" to report suspicious activity.

If you are not sure whether your suspicion involves Medicaid fraud, submit it to AHCCCS and we will route it as needed. Anyone can report provider or member fraud using the online form on the Report Fraud web page or by calling 602-417-4193 or 888-ITS-NOT-OK (888-487-6686).

Since January 2022, the AHCCCS Office of the Inspector General has terminated 87 providers suspected in these targeting activities, and has instituted several provider payment suspensions. In addition, AHCCCS has allocated additional resources for quality management oversight and is conducting onsite facility reviews to ensure member health and safety."

Learn more about this investigation and the FBI's effort to help victims here.

In part two of this report, airing on Feb. 28, we meet victims who stayed in sober living homes for weeks without services and the advocates who are stepping up and trying to get them home. Part three airs March 1.