Iran protest: Gathering for human rights held at ASU in Tempe

More than 2,000 people are reported dead amid an ongoing conflict in Iran. Support for the Iranian people is stretching all the way to the Valley and Arizona State University’s campus.

The backstory:

According to the Associated Press, 16,700 people have been arrested and more than 2,000 have been killed since the protests began on Dec. 28, with a vast majority being protesters.

Per the AP, the demonstrations are the biggest Iran has seen in years, and are spurred by the collapse of Iran's currency that has morphed into a larger test of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s repressive rule.

The AP, however, concedes that understanding the scale of the protests has been difficult. Iranian state media has provided little information about the demonstrations. Online videos offer only brief, shaky glimpses of people in the streets or the sound of gunfire.

Due to the level of unrest, the American government is urging U.S. citizens currently in Iran to leave the country if possible.

Local perspective:

The protest was organized by the Iranian Students Association at ASU, but the turnout included other community members and families. Several protesters said a regime change is the only way to save their people.

"I couldn't stop crying all day," said one attendee.

More than 100 protesters lined one of ASU's main drives at the Tempe campus to show support for the Iranian people amid escalating protests and violence overseas, where the death toll has reached into the thousands. For some, organizing these protests is part of honoring their own past.

"In 1987 my family and I escaped the Islamic Republic," said Hessam Rahimian, who escaped Iran in 1987. "My uncle was murdered because of his faith; my cousin is still in jail because of the fact that he was teaching students who were forbidden from attending university."

Dig deeper:

For others, the event was about educating the public.

"We understand there's issues also in the United States, we are completely aware, but many students and many people are suffering here because of what's happening in Iran," said Amir Azimi, a third-year PhD student at ASU. "We have many Iranian students here that have family back home that don't know what is going on."

That lack of communication is tied to a blackout ordered by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"We can’t hear much. For five straight days, the Islamic Republic has killed internet [access], and has killed the phone lines. That is a very easy, quick way for the government to kill, murder Iranians and do it without the entire world knowing," Rahimian said.

What they're saying:

Protesters told FOX 10 that a regime change is the only way forward. Their choice would be to reinstate the exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. During the event, crowds could be heard chanting, "King Reza Pahlavi."

Big picture view:

Pahlavi recently made an appearance on "Hannity" to share his own hopes.

"We're not doing this just to free ourselves, but how a different Iran can contribute to world peace and stability in the best interest of humanity," Pahlavi said.

President Trump has reportedly told protesters in Iran that "help is on the way." Protesters in Tempe had varied reactions to that message.

"He's doing what basically—and this is crucial—because no other president in the past 47 years has done what President Trump [has done]," Rahimian said. "All we want from him is the support that he promised the Iranian people, so do what you promised, please, they're in need."

What's next:

President Trump has reportedly canceled talks with Iranian leaders and sent a message to protesters stating that "help is on the way."

There is also a travel advisory sent by the U.S. government urging American citizens in Iran to get out if they can.