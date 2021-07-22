Expand / Collapse search
IRS stimulus checks: Petition for additional $2,000 monthly payments nears 3 million

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Stimulus Package
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A Change.org petition calling on Congress to send additional $2,000 monthly economic stimulus checks to U.S. families is nearing its goal of three million signatures.

BIDEN SAYS PANDEMIC GOES ON FOR UNVACCINATED, SHOTS 'GIGANTICALLY IMPORTANT'

Started last year by Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin and her husband, the petition calls for $2,000 monthly payment for adults and a $1,000 payments for children.

Delta variant concerns as COVID-19 cases rise

The delta variant is spreading rapidly across the country. FOX 5’s Bob Barnard has the latest on the COVID-19 concerns.

"We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water," Bonin writes. "Congress needs to make sure that we won’t be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy."

EXPANDED CHILD TAX CREDITS BEGIN TO ROLL OUT: HERE’S HOW IT WORKS

As of Thursday, the online petition had received 2,681,247 signatures.

In March, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that delivered payments of up to $1,400 and extended an unemployment insurance supplement.

However, not everyone thinks we will see additional payments – even if the petition reaches its goal. The King's College in Manhattan Business Professor Brian Brenberg called the petition asking for a fourth stimulus check "detached from reality" on FOX Business’ "Varney & Co." last week.

"The folks who want continuous government checks wanted them before the pandemic started, they wanted them during the pandemic and they want them after the pandemic is over -- it’s telling," he said.
 