Memo: Some may not get stimulus checks until August, but direct deposits likely to start mid-April
The document from the House Ways and Means Committee says the IRS will make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit in mid-April.
Social Security recipients who don’t file taxes will get automatic stimulus payments, Treasury says
Social Security recipients that they will not have to file a tax return in order to receive a stimulus check.
Coronavirus stimulus cash: Don’t wait for your check in the mail
The IRS released new guidance that includes a way to potentially get your money faster.
Coronavirus stimulus FAQ: Who gets stimulus money? Will paper checks be issued? When will it come?
Here are some frequently-asked coronavirus stimulus package questions, answered.
Urgent question from small businesses: When will aid from COVID-19 stimulus package arrive?
Millions of business owners face April 1 due dates for rent, mortgage, credit card and other payments.
Americans can expect coronavirus rescue checks 'within 3 weeks'
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a Sunday morning interview that qualifying Americans can expect to see their $1,200 checks deposited into their accounts "within three weeks."
Texas company looking to dock stimulus money from paychecks, relieve their payroll: report
An unnamed company in Texas appears to be looking to use the stimulus to relieve their payroll strain.
People behind in child support payments may not qualify for coronavirus stimulus check
Individuals who are overdue on child support payments should not expect to receive a stimulus check according to Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Do you qualify for a stimulus check in Senate's coronavirus response bill?
In the middle of the bill's hundreds of pages are details regarding exactly who can expect to receive money and how much they can expect. Here is a breakdown.
Here’s what’s in the COVID-19 stimulus bill and who qualifies to get money
The Senate passed 2 $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in efforts to aid the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Martha McSally speaks out on coronavirus stimulus bill
Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) spoke with FOX 10's Matt Rodewald on the coronavirus stimulus bill that, by Wednesday night, was approved by the U.S. Senate.