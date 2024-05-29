Is college worth it? Here's what Americans think in new survey

Is the cost of college worth it? Americans have mixed views on the importance of having a four-year degree amid rising tuition costs and mounting student loan debt, according to a new survey.

Pew Research Center found in its recent survey that only one in four U.S. adults believe it’s "extremely" or "very important" to have a four-year college degree in order to get a well-paying job in today’s economy.

About a third (35%) said a college degree is somewhat important, while 40% said it’s not too or not at all important.

FILE - Apprentices learn how to plaster inside Forge, a trade school that is combining training in the trades with new technology, and a guaranteed job upon graduation. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The survey included 5,203 U.S. adults and was conducted between Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

Just 22% say college is worth it if you need student loans

College tuition has surged in recent years , and at some New England-area universities, students pay close to $100,000 a year to attend .

As a result, more Americans have been forced into debt – with student loan balances hitting $1.6 trillion, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve.

For many in the Pew survey, the trade-offs aren’t worth it.

Only 22% of Americans surveyed said the cost of getting a four-year college degree today is worth it, even if someone has to take out loans.

For 29% of Americans, the cost of a college degree is not worth it – regardless of how it's paid for.

No college degree? Here are the best, worst places in the US for a job

U.S. employers – both public and private – are increasingly ditching college degrees as a job requirement across an array of roles amid a nationwide shortage of workers, but the opportunities for good-paying jobs can vary greatly depending on where a candidate lives.

That is according to a study published last month that ranked the best and worst job markets in the U.S. for job-seekers that do not hold degrees, indicating some areas are lagging behind in catching up with the trend.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Indeed, CashNetUSA found that New York is "by far the worst state to look for a job" without a degree, with 21.94 local non-degree holders for every open position.

Meanwhile, Maine was ranked No. 1 for nondegree job-seekers, with only (3.05) non-graduates per entry-level job.

