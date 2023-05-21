Expand / Collapse search

Is Instagram down? Thousands of outage reports pour in

By Megan Ziegler
FOX TV Digital Team
In this photo illustration the Instagram logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It may not just be you. Thousands of Instagram outages have been reported Sunday evening. 

According to DownDetector, more than 160,000 instances were reported around 6 p.m. ET. 

The spike began around 5:45 and continued. 

DownDetector is an online platform that collects real-time reports from users around the world. 

When trying to use Instagram, the feed won’t refresh and gives produces the spinning loading wheel or the "Couldn’t refresh feed" message.

Instagram hadn’t addressed the possible outage anywhere else on social media

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Instagram for more information. 

Instagram is owned by Facebook parent company Meta.

This developing story was reported from Detroit. 