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Sedona tourists welcome record-breaking heat: 'It's toasty'

By
Published  March 18, 2026 8:31pm MST
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix
Tourists react to extreme heat in Sedona amid record-breaking temperatures

Tourists react to extreme heat in Sedona amid record-breaking temperatures

While many travel to Sedona to escape the Valley heat, the city saw its own record-breaking temperatures not typically seen until the summer months. FOX 10's Megan Spector reports.

The Brief

    • Sedona hit a record-breaking 91°F today, soaring past the previous daily high of 86°F and nearly 30 degrees above the seasonal average for mid-March.
    • Unexpectedly high temperatures across the state are forcing hikers to abandon planned routes, such as the Fools Loop.
    • Visitors from the Midwest reported a stark weather contrast, enjoying the Arizona heat wave while their home states, including Wisconsin and Ohio, face blizzards and snow.

SEDONA, Ariz. - Spring in the desert is usually the sweet spot for hikers, but Sedona is seeing numbers not typically seen until summer. While Sedona is a go-to refuge from the heat in summer, these above-average spring temperatures are being felt north of the Valley too.

What we know:

Record-breaking temperatures have hit Sedona.

"The difference in temperature—it’s supposed to be 10 degrees less than in Scottsdale," one visitor noted. When asked if it felt that way yet, the response was, "Not yet!"

The National Weather Service logs a previous high for March 18 at 86 degrees in Sedona, with an average in the mid-60s for this time of year. But today, it hit 91 degrees.

What they're saying:

"It feels hot. It’s hot, yeah. It’s toasty," said one person in the area. Another added, "Extremely hot. But I’m enjoying it though."

Above-average temperatures across the state are a bit unexpected for some tourists hitting the trails.

"We expected it to be a little cooler, I think," one hiker said. Another mentioned, "We were gonna do the Fools Loop, but it was too hot, so we decided to do a different loop."

The other side:

Still, the heat is a welcome surprise for those visiting from colder states.

"I’ve been traveling a little bit, so I heard there’s a big snowstorm in Wisconsin, big blizzard. And it’s beautiful and hot and sunny down here," a traveler said.

Another visitor shared a similar sentiment: "In Ohio, it’s snowing right now, and it was definitely pretty cold when we left, so this is a good change of pace. Got a sunburn. I wouldn’t be getting that in Ohio."

Dig deeper:

Even a spring with record-high temperatures here in Arizona isn’t stopping hikers from enjoying the views.

"I wasn’t expecting the heat wave, but I’m excited to face the trail," one hiker said.

The Source: The National Weather Service 

Severe WeatherSedonaNews