Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83

Renowned Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, celebrated for his iconic animal prints, has passed away at the age of 83.

His passing was confirmed by a post on his social media account on Friday afternoon.

"Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his creativity," the statement continued, "his love of nature and via his family who he cherished."

"Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always," Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, wrote in an Instagram post.

"Rest in peace, you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me," Puglisi added.

Cavalli, born on November 15, 1940, in Florence to a family of artists, tragically lost his father at the tender age of four during the Cavriglia massacre, a Nazi roundup in 1944. He rose to fame in the early 1970s for his bold animal prints and alluring style, which defined his illustrious career.

Cavalli is most known for his bold and glamorous fashion designs, particularly his use of exotic animal prints and luxurious fabrics. He is celebrated for his extravagant and sensual style, which has left a significant mark on the fashion world.





