Jackson water crisis: Residents told to keep mouths closed in shower as problems persist

Roughly 150,000 people are still without safe drinking water in Mississippi’s capital city days after Jackson’s water system partially failed. The situation is so dire, Mississippi officials are telling residents to shower with their mouths closed.

"You can shower or bathe, but please make sure in the shower that your mouth is not open," Jim Craig, Mississippi’s Director of Health Protection, said at a Wednesday news conference.

The city water system partially failed early this week after Pearl River flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said Jackson’s water system is troubled by short staffing and "decades of deferred maintenance." He said the influx of water from torrential rain changed the chemical composition needed for treatment, which slowed the process of pushing water out to customers.

A city news release said the main water-treatment plant had "challenges with water chemistry" Wednesday, which led to a drop in output of water. That caused depletion of water tanks and a sharp decrease in water pressure.

During a Wednesday news conference, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the EPA is deploying personnel to Jackson for an emergency assessment of the treatment plants and to streamline the delivery of repair equipment. FEMA has personnel at the state emergency operations center and is coordinating with the state emergency management team to identify needs, she said.

Cases of bottled water are handed out at a Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition distribution site on August 31, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Brad Vest/Getty Images)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency for Jackson’s water system Tuesday. The state will try to help resolve problems by hiring contractors to work at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant — the facility at the root of Jackson’s water woes. The plant was operating at diminished capacity with backup pumps after the main pumps failed "some time ago," Reeves said.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said an emergency rental pump had been installed Wednesday at the O.B. Curtis. Broken pumps at the plant resulted in decreased water pressure and some outages.

Lumumba said city officials expected water pressure to start increasing later in the evening.

Even before the service disruption, Jackson’s 150,000 residents had been boiling their drinking water for the past month because officials said it could cause digestive problems.

Ty Carter, with Garrett Enterprises, fills jugs with non-potable water at Forest Hill High School on August 31, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Brad Vest/Getty Images)

Like many cities, Jackson faces water system problems it can’t afford to fix. Its tax base has eroded the past few decades as the population decreased — the result of mostly white flight to suburbs that began after public schools integrated in 1970. The city’s population is now more than 80% Black, with about 25% of its residents living in poverty.

Lumumba said Tuesday that fixing Jackson’s water system could run to "quite possibly the billions of dollars." Mississippi is receiving $75 million to address water problems as part of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Jackson is receiving about $31 million through the EPA’s revolving loan funds for treatment and distribution system improvements.