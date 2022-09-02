Jane Fonda reveals cancer diagnosis: This is 'very treatable'

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
16
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:03 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:17 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:23 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:07 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 5:03 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 3:44 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Pinal County, Yavapai County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 4:00 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:24 PM MST until FRI 7:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:45 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Jane Fonda reveals cancer diagnosis: This is 'very treatable'

By Lauryn Overhultz
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
d590af78-Jane Fonda article

FILE - Jane Fonda attends the Los Angeles Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on April 23, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Jane Fonda revealed she's been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in a lengthy Instagram post shared Friday.

Fonda, 84, said she has begun chemotherapy and will continue doing treatments for the next six months.

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," the "Nine to Five" star wrote.

"I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this," she added. "Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right."

Fonda also noted that the cancer is already teaching her lessons.

"Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," she wrote. "One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age --almost 85-- definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."

Read more on FOX News. 