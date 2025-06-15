Expand / Collapse search
Janelle Banda, former ASU student, goes missing from Coconino County campsite

By
Published  June 15, 2025 8:49pm MST
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
Former ASU student missing from Coconino County campsite

Former ASU student missing from Coconino County campsite

The Brief

    • Janelle Banda, a former ASU student, was last seen on June 13 after walking away from the Edge of the World campsite in Coconino County, the sheriff's office said.
    • The area is known for its beautiful views, but also steep cliffs and canyons.

A former ASU student was last seen leaving a campground between Flagstaff and Sedona, called the Edge of the World campsite.

Janelle Banda was last seen on the night of Friday, June 13, after she reportedly walked away from her campsite in Coconino County.

It's a place known for gorgeous views, but also steep drop-offs, presenting search crews with a special challenge.

Image 1 of 3

Janelle Banda

What they're saying:

A father-daughter camping trip turned into a real-life nightmare for the family of the 32-year-old woman who walked away from their campsite around 10:30 p.m. for unknown reasons.

She has not been seen since. The sheriff's office says she was wearing dark-colored, lightweight jogging pants and a black and white hooded sweatshirt.

"A piece of your heart, a piece of your life that is missing, and we cannot wait to get her back," said her father, David Banda.

The campsite's location, in the area known as the Edge of the World, overlooking Bear Sign Canyon, leads to enhanced concerns.

"This is a beautiful area. That's why we were enjoying with Janelle. We were having an amazing time, but at the same time, this is a very dangerous place. Everybody should know to take every precaution when they come here to visit. The cliff, the canyons, it's extremely dangerous," David said.

Her mom, Marcie Steckel, says her daughter was not new to outdoor activities.

"It's not that she was camping all the time, but she enjoyed going out, hiking, just being outdoors," Steckel said.

The Coconino Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, along with the family, is leading the search for Janelle, and hope to spread awareness in order to bring her home.

"Her character is like the best character anybody could ever have, and I'm saying that not just because she's my daughter, but because she's very near and dear and is a good friend to anybody," Steckel said.

David continues, "This feeling, knowing that one of the most important people in your life is gone, is missing, and we don't know what happened to her. It's terrible."

What you can do:

If you have any information about Janelle's whereabouts, contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or 1-800-338-7888 or Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

The Source

  • Interviews with David Banda and Marcie Steckel, information from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

