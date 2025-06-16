Janelle Banda: Missing camper found alive; reported rescue operation underway

article

The Brief Janelle Banda, a woman who went missing while camping in Coconino County, has been found alive, according to family members. A rescue operation is reportedly underway for Banda, who was last seen on June 13 in an area known as Edge of the World.



A former Arizona State University student who was reported missing after she was last seen leaving a campground in northern Arizona has been found alive, authorities confirmed.

The backstory:

Janelle Banda, 32, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on June 13 after walking away from her campsite in Coconino County. The sheriff's office says she was in an area known as Edge of the World, near the end of Woody Mountain Road overlooking Bear Sign Canyon.

She was wearing dark-colored jogging pants and a black and white hooded sweatshirt.

What they're saying:

The family has been praying for the best these past few days, but preparing for the worst. Now, they're just counting down the minutes until they are reunited with Janelle.

"It's a lot. It's so heavy, but now, it's a good heavy," said her sister, Sarah Banda.

Her family is sharing feelings of relief and joy after hearing she was found alive and safe three days after she vanished in the Coconino County wilderness.

Janelle was camping with her father David last week when, for unknown reasons, she wandered away from the campsite on Friday night.

Her disappearance led to a desperate search. Her parents shared their anguish over the unknown, but Sarah says her family kept their faith even as the days started to pass.

"Even when we felt at our lowest, right, usually by the end of the day you feel it, right? It's dark, and we know she's alone, but we were like, wherever she is, we will find her," Sarah said.

Sarah says her understanding is that Janelle was found by someone who was searching for her by rappelling near the bottom of Bear Sign Canyon.

The extent of Janelle's injuries is unknown at this time, but Sarah says the rescue and upcoming reunion are all that matters.

"I want to see her so badly. I was told that my dad got to talk to her, and she's saying that she just wants to see her family," Sarah said.

She says this nightmarish ordeal has only strengthened her love for her sister.

"Truly, you're thinking, how do you go, for me, how do I go about without my sister? But now that she's here, I get to appreciate every moment that I have with her even more so than ever before," Sarah said.

Sarah did say her family is forever grateful for the prayers and various offers to help search.

What we don't know:

There are still a lot of details we are working to find out, including if Janelle fell, how far she might've fallen, the extent of her injuries, and the details of how she was found.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office for further details on the reported rescue operation.

Map of Edge of the World