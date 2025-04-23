Jay Feely: Ex-Cardinals kicker announces run for Congress

article

The Brief Former Cardinals kicker Jay Feely is running for Arizona's 5th Congressional District seat. The seat is currently held by Andy Biggs, who is running for governor in 2026. Feely played four seasons for the Cardinals, from 2010-2013.



A former Arizona Cardinals player is transitioning from the gridiron to politics.

What they're saying:

Ex-NFL kicker Jay Feely announced his intentions to run for Congress in Arizona. Feely made the announcement in Gilbert on April 22.

"I'm announcing my candidacy for Congress in Arizona's 5th Congressional District," Feely said. "We are at a crucial point in our country. The contrast between the two parties has never been sharper. The vision for America, what we value, what we teach our children, how we define freedom, faith and responsibility – it couldn't be more different."

Feely added that his campaign will focus on immigration and the economy. Feely is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump. He told Fox News Digital that the assassination attempt on Trump inspired him to run for office.

Arizona's 5th Congressional District seat is currently held by Republican Andy Biggs, who is running for governor in 2026. The district covers portions of the East Valley and far East Valley, including Gilbert, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and Apache Junction.

Dig deeper:

Feely played for the Cardinals from 2010-2013. He last played in the NFL in 2014 when he appeared in four games for the Chicago Bears.

Following his NFL career, Feely worked as a broadcaster for CBS Sports for a decade.