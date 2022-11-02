Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Black Mesa Area
8
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM MDT until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Yuma County

Jay Mazini, NYC Instagram celeb, pleads guilty in $8M Bitcoin fraud scheme

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 10:20AM
New York
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Jebara Igbara, also known as Jay Mazini, has pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn federal courtroom to a three-count information charging him with wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering.

The Edgewater, New Jersey man had a popular Instagram account under the name "Jay Mazini," where he would post videos depicting, among other things, occasions during which he would hand out large amounts of cash to various individuals as gifts.

In reality, Igbara was perpetrating overlapping fraud schemes, scamming investors out of at least $8 million.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"All the victims in this case were promised something that was too good to be true.  Those in the Ponzi scheme were all assured a high rate of return in a short amount of time, while the victims of the Bitcoin advance fee scheme were guaranteed above current market value for their Bitcoin," stated IRS-CI Special Agent-in-Charge Fattorusso.

Igbara was also charged with a scheme to defraud members of the Muslim-American community in New York by soliciting their money for purported investments in stock, electronics resale, and purchases of COVID-19 related personal protective equipment (PPE).

Igbara faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Fidelity adding Bitcoin option to 401(k) accounts

Companies that use Fidelity to manage their 401(k) accounts will be able to start offing investment opportunities in the cryptocurrency later in 2022.