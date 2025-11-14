Jet lands safely at Luke AFB after landing gear 'anomaly'

The Brief A contracted Mirage F1 fighter jet landed safely at Luke Air Force Base on Thursday night after its pilot reported a "landing gear anomaly." The pilot and base personnel are safe, and flight operations at the base were fully operational following the 6:15 p.m. incident, which remains under investigation.



A pilot was able to make a safe landing at Luke Air Force Base on Thursday night after experiencing a "landing gear anomaly."

What we know:

The Nov. 13 incident happened at around 6:15 p.m. at the base near Northern Avenue and Litchfield Road.

"A contracted Mirage F1 operating out of Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, landed safely with a landing gear anomaly. The pilot is safe and Luke flight operations are fully operational. Luke AFB emergency personnel were on scene to ensure the continued safety of the pilot and base personnel," Luke Air Force Base said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was released.

Map of the area where the incident happened