JetBlue flight diverted to Orlando after on-board fight between passengers

A JetBlue Airways flight bound for Boston had to make a brief stop in Orlando, Florida late Thursday night because two passengers got into a fight, an airline spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 in a statement.

The incident reportedly happened Thursday night on JetBlue flight 170.

The plane took off from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) at 9:57 p.m. and was ultimately diverted to the Orlando International Airport (MCO) shortly before midnight, according to FlightAware's website.

(Credit: FlightAware)

Two passengers were removed from the plane by law enforcement, including Orlando police. Their names were not released. No one was arrested, police said.

The flight eventually departed Orlando and continued on to Boston, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department said one of the passengers was intoxicated and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Video taken aboard the flight after it landed in Orlando – and shared with FOX 35 Orlando – appears to show law enforcement escorting someone off the plane, as plane employees and other officials stand near the flight attendant galley.

At some point, the plane's captain makes an announcement letting the passengers know that they had to quietly divert to Orlando due to a "very violent" passenger who had attacked another passenger.

The captain said they would likely need to deplane, refuel, and wait for a replacement co-pilot before continuing on to Boston.