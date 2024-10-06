Jewish community in Arizona comes together to mark a year since Hamas attacks on Israel

article

The Brief Oct. 7 marks one year since Hamas attacked Israel, killing more than a thousand people. The Jewish community in Arizona is coming together to remember the lives lost, and the lives that are still on the line.



Sunday marks the eve of one year since the brutal Hamas attacks on Israel, and in the west Valley, Jewish organizations are coming together for a time of remembrance and to display unity.

Rabbi Shlomy Ceitlin of Chabad of Surprise says he never thought he would see this much antisemitism in his lifetime.

On Sunday night, as darkness filled the sky, candles were lit to memorialize each life lost a year ago, and the hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

"The brutality and the atrocity of it all, it is just unfathomable," Rabbi Ceitlin said.

Related article

It was Rosh Hashanah, marking the new year in Judaism, on Oct. 7 2023, when Hamas militants slaughtered Jewish civilians in a surprise terror attack on Israel.

"For us as a Jewish nation. This is like the worst thing we've seen since a holocaust. Literally," Rabbi Ceitlin said.

In one day alone, over a thousand lives were taken and hundreds were held hostage. The impact was felt globally, and right here in Arizona.

"The antisemitism, the spike that we've seen over the past year, this was too much to handle," Rabbi Ceitlin said.

He says many feel targeted while just going about their daily lives.

Related article

"And the certain fear that Jews have, just walking on the street with your yarmulke or just a necklace with the Magen David. Put politics aside. Jewish people, they just want to practice their religion and just want to be openly comfortable with their culture, with their identity," Rabbi Ceitlin said.

In times of fear, it has brought the Jewish community together as they lean on one another for strength.

"Let's do goodness and kindness in this world, be a beacon of light, spread light throughout the whole entire world and make this world a better place. That's what we're here for ultimately," Rabbi Ceitlin said.

That strength has also come through outside support. Rabbi Ceitlin tells me education for younger generations is how they honor victims as they continue to advocate for peace.

‘It’s my home'

A Valley grandmother shares her story as her two of her granddaughters move to Israel.

Janet Kirshbau says her heart has always been with Israel, but things now feel closer to home than ever.

"It’s horrible," she said. "It’s just horrible and who knows what’s happening today."

She says her granddaughters will be moving to Israel.

"They’re making aliyah. That means moving to Israel," Kirshbaum said. "It hits … it hits the heart. Our granddaughter, our other granddaughter went to prom with Omer Neutra."

Neutra is one of the Israeli hostages.

"Besides, if I didn’t know anybody, it doesn’t matter, it’s my home," she said.

At the candlelight vigil, each person held a card with different faces and the names of those that lost their lives in the attack.