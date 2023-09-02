Expand / Collapse search
J.J. Watt posts tribute to Jimmy Buffett: 'An absolute legend'

By Ryan Morik
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
J.J. Watt called Jimmy Buffett "an absolute legend" in an Instagram post Saturday. (Getty Images)

The world lost a music icon late Friday night when Jimmy Buffett died at the age of 76.

Tributes to Buffett have stretched globally, and they made their way into the sports world.

Former NFL defensive lineman J.J. Watt posted a tribute to the musician on Instagram Saturday.

"More than a man. An entire lifestyle. An absolute legend. Rest in Peace Jimmy Buffett," Watt wrote.

Watt shared four photos of the two together, two from a Buffett show where the three-time Defensive Player of the Year was playing the bongo drums. Another showed Buffett holding a Houston Texans Watt jersey.

Buffett had been struggling with an undisclosed health issue since 2022.

The "Margaritaville" icon died peacefully Friday surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs, according to a statement posted to his website and social media accounts.

"He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," the statement said. 

Buffett's cause and place of death were not disclosed. He leaves behind his wife Jane Slagsvol and his three children: Savannah, Sarah and Cameron.

Watt retired at the end of the 2022 season after 12 NFL seasons, 10 with the Texans and two with the Arizona Cardinals. 

In his final season, at age 33, Watt's 12½ sacks ranked tied for eighth in the NFL, and his 18 tackles for loss were fourth best. Watt had 114½ sacks in his career and 195 tackles for loss. Last season marked his sixth with double-digit sacks.

Buffett released 30 albums in his illustrious career.

Jimmy Buffett plays a song at a Get Out the Vote rally for U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson D-Fla., and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum at the Meyer Amphitheatre Nov. 3, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Buffett was born Christmas Day 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and grew up in Mobile, Alabama. He began playing guitar during his first year at Auburn University before continuing his education at Pearl River Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor's degree in history in 1969.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this story.

Read updates to this story at FOXNews.com.