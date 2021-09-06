Job market presents some challenges for jobseekers as unemployment benefits cease

As of Sep. 6, 2021, 82,000 Arizonans received their last unemployment check as the federal unemployment programs that extended benefits and made them available to gig workers came to an end.

"There were people getting $200, $240 a week, and now, they get nothing," said Dave Wells with the Grand Canyon Institute.

Wells said now, only one in 10 unemployed Arizonans will receive any type of benefit. Many said the unemployment programs are a lifeline they rely on.

"I'm not just going to give up on my dream and my goal," said Jeremy Gonzalez.

"Unless you're going through it, you just don't understand," said Kim Smith.

"It was supposed to be a life up, not a lift back down," said Elizabeth Newcomb.

State on the right track economically, but jobs may not match applicants

Garrick Taylor with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce says the state's economy is on the right track, and the extended benefits had to end at some point.

"I think this is the right time. Look, if you’re receiving the enhanced benefit right now, there's probably never going to be a good time, but you want to be in an economy where there's jobs available, and the good news is there are jobs available," said Taylor.

The Grand Canyon Institute, which researches employment issues, says not all of the recovery numbers are good, and the jobs available don't match the people who are looking for work.

"There are these mismatch areas where there are a lot more openings than people to fill them, and then there are areas, like restaurants, where there are lots of openings, and they're scrambling to try to find folks," said Wells.

Labor shortage amid unemployment

The owner of a pizza restaurant, Jorge Gomez, said it's about finding the right person right now.

"You need quality people," said Gomez. "A pizza cook is not easy to come across, and right now, the demand everyone has and how little people want to work in a restaurant, we're talking $16, $17, $19, $20 for a pizza cook."

Gomez said he is hopeful the amount of quality applicants increases soon.

