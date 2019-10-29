Joe Biden denied communion at South Carolina church over abortion stance: report

Former Vice President, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden was reportedly denied communion by a priest while attending mass at a South Carolina church over the weekend.

Biden, a lifelong Catholic, stopped by St. Anthony Catholic Church in Florence on Sunday, but was denied holy communion by the Rev. Robert E. Morey, WPDE reports.

FLORENCE, SC - OCTOBER 26: Democratic presidential candidate, former vice President Joe Biden addresses a crowd at Wilson High School on October 26, 2019 in Florence, South Carolina. Many presidential hopefuls campaigned in the early primary state ov Expand

"Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to Former Vice President Joe Biden," Morey told the South Carolina Morning News in a statement.

Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching. As a priest, it is my responsibility to minister to those souls entrusted to my care, and I must do so even in the most difficult situations. I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers." — Rev. Robert E. Morey

The Biden campaign declined to comment, citing the incident as a private matter.

READ MORE FROM THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Biden said in June that he opposes the Hyde Amendment after days of Democratic backlash over his having voiced support for the amendment. “If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s ZIP code,” he explained in a speech at the time.

Advertisement

The presidential hopeful served as a senator from Delaware for 36 years before assuming the role of VP to former President Barack Obama in 2009. This will be Biden's third bid for the presidency; he also ran in 1988 and 2008.

This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.