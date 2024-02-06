John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds recreate 'The Office' bit to promote new movie

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
10
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts

John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds recreate 'The Office' bit to promote new movie

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
825adfc3- article

FILE-John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds are seen on the set of "Imaginary Friends" on October 03, 2022 in New York City. (Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski had a little fun promoting their new movie using a joke from an episode of the popular TV show "The Office."

The actors released a teaser for their upcoming film "IF," the live-action animation film, with fellow actor Randall Park guest appearing in the YouTube video to recreate a joke from the season nine episode of "The Office." Krasinski doesn't appear in the video. 

In the clip, Reynolds begins to speak but is interrupted by Park, who sits in the director’s chair pretending to be Krasinski. Reynolds looks confused and asks Park what he’s doing, to which Park replies he’s talking about their new film. 

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham heads to US after being given Hollywood treatment

Reynolds tells Park that he’s not Krasinski and randomly asks Park questions about Krasinksi, including who he's married to, to prove his identity.

When Park gives the right answer to Reynolds that he’s married to Emily Blunt, who also stars in "IF," the "Deadpool" actor responds "Well, you just looked that up on Wikipedia. Where were you born?" Reynolds continues to ask. Park answers, "Boston," to which Reynolds says, "Wikipedia!"

The actors spoofed an episode of the sitcom that Park guest starred in on "The Office '' where he pretended to be Krasinki’s character, Jim Halpert. 

In the episode, Jim (Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) have their friend Steve (portrayed by Park) pretend to be Jim and prank Dwight (played by Rainn Wilson). Park as Jim claims he’s been the version Dwight has always worked with, People reported. 

Pam and Jim (Krasinki) swap photos of themselves together, replacing the pictures with a fake couple to trick Dwight. 

Park only appeared in the teaser and isn’t in the new film. In addition to Krasinski and Reynolds, the film also stars Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott in "The Office."

"IF" is written and directed by Krasinski and tells the story of a young girl who goes through a tough experience, and she begins to see everyone's imaginary friends who have been left behind as their real-life friends have grown up, IMDb noted. 

The film will be released in theaters on May 17, with a sneak preview airing during Super Bowl LVIII.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 



 